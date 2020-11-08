AC/DC’s “Shot In The Dark” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Shot In The Dark,” the recently released single from the legendary AC/DC, rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Shot In The Dark” captures the throne from Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue.”

“Shot In The Dark” received ~1,969 spins during the November 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 151.

“Black Eyes Blue” falls to #2 on this week’s chart, while Badflower’s “30” ascends one place to #3. Deftones’ “Ohms” enjoys a one-position rise to #4 on this week’s chart.

I Prevail also makes a one-place rise with “Every Time You Leave.” The song ascends from #6 to #5.