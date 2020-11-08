24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Rises To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” enjoys another big week at radio. The song retains its throne at pop radio, while rising to #1 at the rhythmic format.

— Played ~19,692 times during the November 1-7 tracking period, “Mood” celebrates a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,347 plays.

Up one place, Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” moves into the runner-up spot. The breakthrough hit received ~16,519 spins during the tracking period (+900).

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” slides one spot to #3, while Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” jumps three spots to #4. Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” holds at #5.

— “Mood” meanwhile rises one place to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart. The multi-format hit received ~6,358 spins at the rhythmic format (+97).

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” drops to #2 after a lengthy reign at #1. It received ~6,109 spins this week (-294).

Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & Nav)” rises two spots to #3, while Pop Smoke’s “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)” descends one rung to #4. Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” drops one place to #5.