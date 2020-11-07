in TV News

“The Queen’s Gambit” Remains #1 On US Netflix Chart As Acclaim Continues To Grow

The seven-part “limited series” stays Hot on Netflix.

The Queen's Gambit - Netflix First-Look/Promo Photo via @netflixqueue on Twitter

As it continues to generate buzz and acclaim, “The Queen’s Gambit” remains a dominant performer on Netflix.

The seven-part miniseries, which has been a strong performer on the platform since its October 23 release, remains #1 on the US Netflix Chart as of Saturday, November 7.

It is notably the only “show” in the chart’s Top 5. Films “Operation Christmas Drop” (#2), “The Impossible” (#3), “Mile 22” (#4), and “Knock Knock” (#5) claim the next positions.

Adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name, “The Queen’s Gambit” follows the life of chess prodigy Beth Harmon. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as teen and young adult Beth, and her performance (as well as the series itself) seems likely to yield some key awards nominations, if not wins.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

