“The Queen’s Gambit” Remains #1 On US Netflix Chart As Acclaim Continues To Grow

As it continues to generate buzz and acclaim, “The Queen’s Gambit” remains a dominant performer on Netflix.

The seven-part miniseries, which has been a strong performer on the platform since its October 23 release, remains #1 on the US Netflix Chart as of Saturday, November 7.

It is notably the only “show” in the chart’s Top 5. Films “Operation Christmas Drop” (#2), “The Impossible” (#3), “Mile 22” (#4), and “Knock Knock” (#5) claim the next positions.

Adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name, “The Queen’s Gambit” follows the life of chess prodigy Beth Harmon. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as teen and young adult Beth, and her performance (as well as the series itself) seems likely to yield some key awards nominations, if not wins.