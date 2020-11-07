YG & Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Overtakes Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” For #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)

Update: Earlier Saturday evening, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” returned to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Shortly thereafter, YG’s 2016 release “FDT (featuring Nipsey Hussle).” The track, which stands for “F*ck Donald Trump,” made gains in the wake of the 2020 Presidential Election result declaration.

Saturday morning, media outlets began formally calling the race, noting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

Friday, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” seized the US iTunes chart throne to Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!? (featuring Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again).”

Saturday, the country smash returned to #1 on the all-genre listing.

Indeed, “Forever After All” is back at #1 as of press time at 5:50PM ET. “What That Speed Bout!?” follows at #2.

“FDT” first arrived in 2016.