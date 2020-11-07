in Music News

YG & Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Overtakes Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” For #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart (Update)

“FDT” makes gains in the wake of the election result.

YG - Still Brazy cover | Def Jam via YouTube

Update: Earlier Saturday evening, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” returned to #1 on the US iTunes sales chart.

Shortly thereafter, YG’s 2016 release “FDT (featuring Nipsey Hussle).” The track, which stands for “F*ck Donald Trump,” made gains in the wake of the 2020 Presidential Election result declaration.

Saturday morning, media outlets began formally calling the race, noting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican Donald Trump.
Friday, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” seized the US iTunes chart throne to Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!? (featuring Nicki Minaj & YoungBoy Never Broke Again).”

Saturday, the country smash returned to #1 on the all-genre listing.

Indeed, “Forever After All” is back at #1 as of press time at 5:50PM ET. “What That Speed Bout!?” follows at #2.

In other iTunes news, YG’s “FDT (featuring Nipsey Hussle)” is making big gains in the wake of the US Presidential Election Result. The song, with a title that stands for F*ck Donald Trump, is up to #3 on the all-genre chart following widespread declaration that Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has beaten incumbent Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 US election.

“FDT” first arrived in 2016.

