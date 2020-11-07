Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Victory Speech Closes With Kygo & Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”

In an eagerly anticipated pair of Saturday night speeches, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris declared victory from Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Harris kicked off, before passing to the former Vice President – and new President Elect – to speak on his goal of uniting the nation once he takes office this coming January.

Following Biden’s speech, the Kygo and Whitney Houston version of “Higher Love” hit the sound system. The beloved cover of Steve Winwood’s classic provided an energizing backdrop as Biden and company celebrated the historic moment.

The choice resonated with at-home viewers, who unsurprisingly shared glowing social media feedback following the broadcast. It, moreover, began flying up the US iTunes sales chart, reaching #44 by 10:35PM ET Saturday night.

First released in 2019, Kygo’s “Higher Love” recording is a re-work of a rare cover the late Houston first released on the Japanese edition of her album “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” The Kygo-Houston version became a hit in numerous international markets, while attaining platinum status in the US.