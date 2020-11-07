in Music News

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” Keeps #1 On Songs Chart

Another video reaches #1 on YouTube.

BTS - Dynamite Video screen | Big Hit Entertainment

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez’s “Dákiti” made a massive impact on numerous digital platforms this week.

One such platform is YouTube, on which “Dákiti” ranked as the most-viewed music video during the October 30-November 5 tracking period.

Indeed, “Dákiti” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with a whopping 44.6 million views.

“Dákiti” concurrently starts at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total streams across all official/eligible uploads. The Bad Bunny-Jhay Cortez collaboration received 47.7 million such streams.

BTS’ “Dynamite” remains #1 on the Songs Chart, courtesy of its 52.5 million tracking week streams.

