Nathaniel Rateliff, Ty Dolla Sign, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton Booked For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC reveals this week’s four “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performers, including the post-CMA musical guest.

Jimmy Kimmel - October 27 episode | Press Photo by Randy Holmes/ABC

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will continue its 2020-21 season with four episodes this coming week. Each will feature a noteworthy musical performer.

Nathaniel Rateliff will appear as musical guest on the November 9 broadcast. His performance will follow Kimmel’s interviews with Taraji P. Henson and Luke Combs.

The November 10 episode will welcome Ty Dolla $ign as its musical guest. Gillian Anderson and Emmanuel Acho will appear for that night’s interviews.

Airing after the CMA Awards, the November 11 episode will feature a performance by country superstar Maren Morris. No interview guests have yet been announced.

Another country superstar will play the November 12 episode; Chris Stapleton will be an interview and musical guest on that night’s episode. Ellen Pompeo will also appear on the episode, which airs on the same night as the “Grey’s Anatomy” season premiere.

