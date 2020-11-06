Kira Kosarin Quickly Surpasses 500K Instagram Likes With Stunning New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Selfie

Earlier Friday, Kira Kosarin shared a new lingerie picture on her Instagram feed. The picture is clearly resonating with her followers.

By 10PM ET Friday night, it had already amassed over 500,000 likes — and an outpouring of favorable comments — on the platform.

A mirror selfie, the picture finds the singer-actress looking characteristically fantastic in a set tagged to Savage x Fenty.

“Laundry day x Savage x Fenty,” wrote Kosarin in the caption.

Anticipating some backlash from the more judgmental corner of the Internet, she added, “before y’all slut shame, I’m showing the same amount of skin as I would in a bikini on the beach, so take that shit elsewhere.”

Kosarin boasts strong overall engagement on Instagram, but reaching 500K likes — especially in such a short amount of time — is strong even by her standard. She last crossed the half-million threshold with a bikini post on July 4 weekend (607K to-date).

Both the new photo and the bikini shot follow: