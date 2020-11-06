in Pop Culture

Kira Kosarin Quickly Surpasses 500K Instagram Likes With Stunning New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Selfie

Kira Kosarin’s mirror selfie is making waves on Instagram.

Via @kirakosarin on Instagram

Earlier Friday, Kira Kosarin shared a new lingerie picture on her Instagram feed. The picture is clearly resonating with her followers.

By 10PM ET Friday night, it had already amassed over 500,000 likes — and an outpouring of favorable comments — on the platform.

A mirror selfie, the picture finds the singer-actress looking characteristically fantastic in a set tagged to Savage x Fenty.

“Laundry day x Savage x Fenty,” wrote Kosarin in the caption.

Anticipating some backlash from the more judgmental corner of the Internet, she added, “before y’all slut shame, I’m showing the same amount of skin as I would in a bikini on the beach, so take that shit elsewhere.”

Kosarin boasts strong overall engagement on Instagram, but reaching 500K likes — especially in such a short amount of time — is strong even by her standard. She last crossed the half-million threshold with a bikini post on July 4 weekend (607K to-date).

Both the new photo and the bikini shot follow:

kira kosarin

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

