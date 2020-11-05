Why Don’t We Performance Added To November 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

This Friday, November 6, Why Don’t We will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Next week, the group will deliver a high-profile daytime TV performance.

New listings confirm Why Don’t We for the November 12 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The group joins previously confirmed guests Vince Vaughn and Mario Lopez on the lineup.

Why Don’t We is one of three musical acts set for upcoming episodes. 24kGoldn will play the November 5 “Ellen,” while Gabby Barrett will perform on the November 16 installment.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.