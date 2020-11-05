in TV News

Why Don’t We Performance Added To November 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The group will make another high-profile TV appearance.

Why Don't We by Zack Caspary, press image courtesy of Atlantic Records

This Friday, November 6, Why Don’t We will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Next week, the group will deliver a high-profile daytime TV performance.

New listings confirm Why Don’t We for the November 12 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The group joins previously confirmed guests Vince Vaughn and Mario Lopez on the lineup.

Why Don’t We is one of three musical acts set for upcoming episodes. 24kGoldn will play the November 5 “Ellen,” while Gabby Barrett will perform on the November 16 installment.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.



Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

