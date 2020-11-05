Gabby Barrett Listed For Performance On November 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Gabby Barrett, one of music’s biggest recent breakthrough stories, will soon have a chance to build more momentum. The rising star will perform on the November 16 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The November 16 episode will also feature an interview with Matthew McConaughey.

Barrett has enjoyed incredible recent success. The “American Idol” finalist’s breakthrough hit “I Hope” soared to #1 at country radio earlier this spring. Last month, the remixed version of the song featuring Charlie Puth reached #1 at the hot adult contemporary format. The collaboration is also in the Top 5 at pop radio.

She also just picked up a gold certification for follow-up single “The Good Ones.”

There is also an additional connection at play; years ago, Barrett recorded a tribute song entitled “Dance Like Ellen.” She supported the song with a parody video.