in TV News

Gabby Barrett Listed For Performance On November 16 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Gabby Barrett will deliver a noteworthy TV performance.

Gabby Barrett - I Hope Video | Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett, one of music’s biggest recent breakthrough stories, will soon have a chance to build more momentum. The rising star will perform on the November 16 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The November 16 episode will also feature an interview with Matthew McConaughey.

Barrett has enjoyed incredible recent success. The “American Idol” finalist’s breakthrough hit “I Hope” soared to #1 at country radio earlier this spring. Last month, the remixed version of the song featuring Charlie Puth reached #1 at the hot adult contemporary format. The collaboration is also in the Top 5 at pop radio.

She also just picked up a gold certification for follow-up single “The Good Ones.”

There is also an additional connection at play; years ago, Barrett recorded a tribute song entitled “Dance Like Ellen.” She supported the song with a parody video.

gabby barrettthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Why Don’t We Performance Added To November 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Queen’s Gambit” Star Anya Taylor-Joy To Appear On November 12 “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” November 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”