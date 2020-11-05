in TV News

Magic Johnson Appears For Interview On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Magic Johnson is an interview guest on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Magic Johnson on 11/5/20 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/EllenTV

Sports icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

As a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnson talks about his team’s recent World Series win. The former Los Angeles Lakers player and executive also talks about his relationship with late franchise superstar Kobe Bryant.

In addition to the Magic Johnson interview, Thursday’s “Ellen” will feature a performance by 24kGoldn. The episode will air in the afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy an early video of the Magic Johnson interview:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

