Magic Johnson Appears For Interview On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Sports icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
As a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Johnson talks about his team’s recent World Series win. The former Los Angeles Lakers player and executive also talks about his relationship with late franchise superstar Kobe Bryant.
In addition to the Magic Johnson interview, Thursday’s “Ellen” will feature a performance by 24kGoldn. The episode will air in the afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market.
For now, enjoy an early video of the Magic Johnson interview:
