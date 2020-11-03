Harry Styles, Liam Payne, ZAYN, Niall Horan Re-Enter Billboard Social 50, Joining Louis Tomlinson On Chart

Louis Tomlinson was the only original One Direction member to appear on last week’s Billboard Social 50.

All five members appear on this week’s listing.

Following the release of his “Golden” music video, Harry Styles re-enters this week’s chart at #10.

Tomlinson rises twenty-five places to #15, while Liam Payne returns to the chart at #19.

ZAYN re-emerges at #43, and Niall Horan hops back onto the chart at #46.

The Social 50 ranks the top artists based on a variety of social media metrics. The One Direction members have all enjoyed considerable success on the listing. Horan has reached #1, while Tomlinson, Styles, and ZAYN have all gone as high as #2. Payne’s peak on the chart is #4.