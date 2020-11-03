in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” Earns Playlist Add From Z100 New York

The “Positions” single is receiving ample first-week attention.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “34+35” is officially impacting pop radio this week, and numerous stations have already confirmed their support.

One such station is the immensely influential Z100 New York.

Dubbed New York’s #1 Hit Music Station, the pop station added “34+35” to its playlist in conjunction with the November 3 pop radio add board. As of press time, “34+35” is the station’s only playlist addition for the week.

“34+35” earned a Top 50 position at pop radio just two days into its run. It should have no trouble reaching the Top 40 on this coming week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“34+35” is, notably, launching at radio as part of dual-single strategy. Grande and her Republic Records team are also promoting the “Positions” title track, which currently holds a Top 20 airplay position.

34+35ariana grande

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, ZAYN, Niall Horan Re-Enter Billboard Social 50, Joining Louis Tomlinson On Chart