Harry Styles’ “Golden” Returns To Billboard Hot 100 Chart At New Peak Following Video Release, Radio Launch

Signifying the song’s launch as an official single, Harry Styles released the music video for “Golden” this past Monday. He and his team also formally commenced the song’s mainstream radio campaign in conjunction with the Monday and Tuesday hot adult contemporary and pop radio add boards.

In conjunction with the launch, “Golden” returns to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song returns to the all-genre listing at #74, representing a new peak. “Golden” previously charted at #86 in conjunction with the “Fine Line” album release.

“Golden” follows “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” as the third official single from that album.