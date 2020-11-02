Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade” Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

One week after adding Ariana Grande’s “positions,” Los Angeles pop station 102.7 KIIS FM picked up another song from her album of the same name.

Reporting to the November 3 pop radio add board, KIIS says it added “34+35” to its playlist.

The influential pop station also picked up Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV).”

Both songs already have considerable traction at pop radio. “Lemonade” officially entered the format’s Top 40 this week, while “34+35” quickly reached the Top 50 – and is a near lock to earn a Top 40 position on next week’s Mediabase chart.

