Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade” Added By 102.7 KIIS FM In Los Angeles

The powerhouse radio station added Grande’s new song, as well as Internet Money & Gunna’s buzzy collab.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

One week after adding Ariana Grande’s “positions,” Los Angeles pop station 102.7 KIIS FM picked up another song from her album of the same name.

Reporting to the November 3 pop radio add board, KIIS says it added “34+35” to its playlist.

The influential pop station also picked up Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV).”

Both songs already have considerable traction at pop radio. “Lemonade” officially entered the format’s Top 40 this week, while “34+35” quickly reached the Top 50 – and is a near lock to earn a Top 40 position on next week’s Mediabase chart.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due Tuesday evening.

