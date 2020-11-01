Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Falls Slightly For Pre-Election Episode With John Mulaney, The Strokes

Featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest The Strokes, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” gave back some, but not all, of last week’s overnight ratings gains.

Citing metered market data, NBC says that the episode drew a 4.7 overnight household rating. It posted a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating in the Top 25 markets.

Last week’s episode, which featured Adele as host and H.E.R. as musical guest, drew a 5.0 in households and a 2.4 in the demo.

It is, of course, worth noting that this week’s episode aired on Halloween night. That means considerably less during an era of social distancing, but it presumably could have been a slight factor.

Plus, although it was down from last week’s broadcast, this weekend’s “SNL” did top the prior week’s installment with Issa Rae and Justin Bieber. That airing posted a 4.5 household rating and a 2.0 demo rating.

This week’s performance, moreover, exactly matches the overnight showing for the October 10 episode with Bill Burr and Jack White.

This weekend’s “SNL” was the final Saturday broadcast before the 2020 US Presidential Election. Next weekend’s post-election show will welcome Dave Chappelle as host. Chappelle also hosted the post-election “SNL” in 2016.