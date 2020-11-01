24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Remains #1 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Joins Top 5

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” is still the #1 song at pop radio.
Played 18,544 times during the October 25-31 tracking period, “Mood” spends a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,420 — and gives the song a near-2700 spin lead over the #2 song.
Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” again the #2 song, received 15,851 spins (-983).
Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” holds at #3, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” keeps the #4 position.
The first movement on this week’s chart comes at #5. Up two places, Gabby Barrett’s multi-format hit “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” grabs that spot on this week’s chart.
