24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Remains #1 At Pop Radio; Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Joins Top 5

“Mood” spends another week at #1 on the pop radio chart.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” is still the #1 song at pop radio.

Played 18,544 times during the October 25-31 tracking period, “Mood” spends a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,420 — and gives the song a near-2700 spin lead over the #2 song.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” again the #2 song, received 15,851 spins (-983).

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” holds at #3, and Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” keeps the #4 position.

The first movement on this week’s chart comes at #5. Up two places, Gabby Barrett’s multi-format hit “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” grabs that spot on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

