BTS’ “Dynamite,” Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper’s “Holy” Officially Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Dynamite” is the first solo BTS track to reach the Top 10.

BTS Press Photo, courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, BTS’ “Dynamite” and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” officially enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 10,135 times during the October 25-31 tracking period, “Dynamite” rises two places to #9 on this week’s listing. The count tops last week’s mark by 473. It also gives BTS its first solo Top 10 hit at the format (the group has an active Top 10 – and former #1 – as part of “Savage Love” with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo).

Also up two places, “Holy” earns #10 with 10,105 spins (+664).

