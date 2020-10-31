in Music News

Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody” Lands In Top 25 On Global YouTube Videos Chart, Top 50 On Songs Chart; Little Mix Also Returns To Artists Chart

The new Little Mix video made a big splash on YouTube.

Little Mix - Sweet Melody video screen | Sony Music

With buzz over the choreography and aesthetic, as well as enthusiastic fan support for the song, Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody” video attracted strong opening week interest on YouTube.

The video itself earns #22 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The streaming giant credits “Sweet Melody” with 14.4 million video views for the October 23-29 tracking period.

“Sweet Melody” concurrently debuts at #42 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The position is based on the song’s 16.4 million total YouTube streaming count – a figure inclusive of the video as well as other official/eligible uploads.

Buoyed by the strong “Sweet Melody” performance, Little Mix returns to the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #86 (45.6 million total views this week).

little mixsweet melody

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Golden” Earns #6 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 15 Ranking On Songs Chart; Harry Also Re-Enters Artists Chart

Tomorrow x Together’s “Blue Hour” Makes Top 25 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Scores Top 40 Debut On Songs Listing