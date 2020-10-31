Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody” Lands In Top 25 On Global YouTube Videos Chart, Top 50 On Songs Chart; Little Mix Also Returns To Artists Chart

With buzz over the choreography and aesthetic, as well as enthusiastic fan support for the song, Little Mix’s “Sweet Melody” video attracted strong opening week interest on YouTube.

The video itself earns #22 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. The streaming giant credits “Sweet Melody” with 14.4 million video views for the October 23-29 tracking period.

“Sweet Melody” concurrently debuts at #42 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The position is based on the song’s 16.4 million total YouTube streaming count – a figure inclusive of the video as well as other official/eligible uploads.

Buoyed by the strong “Sweet Melody” performance, Little Mix returns to the Global YouTube Artists Chart at #86 (45.6 million total views this week).