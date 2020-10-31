Tomorrow x Together’s “Blue Hour” Makes Top 25 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Scores Top 40 Debut On Songs Listing

The title track from TXT’s new “Blue Hour” minisode garnered ample first-week interest on YouTube.
Despite a mid-week arrival, the official music video still managed to attract 14.3 million views during the October 23-29 tracking period. The figure yields a #23 bow on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The inclusion of other official/eligible uploads brings the song’s debut YouTube total to 18 million streams. The figure results in a #37 bow on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.
With views from all official releases included, TXT earned just shy of 29 million total YouTube streams this week. That figure almost quadruples the group’s recent weekly average.
