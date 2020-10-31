in Pop Culture

“Riverdale” Stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes Reveal Powerpuff Girls Halloween Costumes In New Instagram Posts (Update)

The three “Riverdale” stars dressed as Powerpuff Girls for Halloween.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch & Camila Mendes via @lilireinhart on Instagram

Over the past few days, noteworthy celebrities and influencers have been sharing pictures of their Halloween costumes on Instagram.

On Saturday night, “Riverdale” principals Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes got in on the action.

In a coordinated effort, the three actresses dressed as The Powerpuff Girls.

“You asked… we delivered. Powerpuff Girls,” wrote Reinhart in the caption for her post. “About damn time,” added Mendes.

The posts, which launched at the same time on each woman’s feed, predictably received words of support from friends and fellow celebrities. Three group posts, as well as Petsch’s solo offering, follow:

powerpuff 💕

sugar, spice, everything nice & chemical x

about damn time

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

