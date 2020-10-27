in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, But Luke Combs’ “What You See” Aiming For #1 Overall

Bruce Springsteen and Luke Combs could split #1 in this week’s US album race.

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get Deluxe Cover | River House/Columbia Nashville

As we move to the home stretch of the October 23-29 tracking period, it looks like the US album race will end in a split-chart scenario.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” is tracking as the leader for album sales, while Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” could win for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Letter To You” is expected to sell about 80K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 85K in overall activity.

The sales figure will resoundingly rank as the week’s best number, but the consumption figure will likely take #2 to the Combs album. Powered by the release of the “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” deluxe edition, the project could generate 100K in tracking week activity.

The Combs album will receive the lion’s share of activity from track streams and sales; album sales will comprise about 25% of the overall total.

