24kGoldn Scheduled To Perform On November 5 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

His breakthrough hit “Mood (featuring iann dior)” is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Mediabase pop radio chart. It is also approaching #1 at rhythmic radio.

Riding high on that momentum, the artist will soon make a high-profile television performance.

24kGoldn is set to perform on the November 5 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Magic Johnson, who will discuss EquiTrust.

24kGoldn is only musical guest currently listed for the next two weeks’ worth of “Ellen” episodes, but it is possible new performers will be confirmed in the coming days. All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.