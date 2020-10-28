in TV News

24kGoldn Scheduled To Perform On November 5 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The “Mood” artist will perform on next Thursday’s “Ellen.”

24kGoldn in Mood | Video screen | Columbia

His breakthrough hit “Mood (featuring iann dior)” is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Mediabase pop radio chart. It is also approaching #1 at rhythmic radio.

Riding high on that momentum, the artist will soon make a high-profile television performance.

24kGoldn is set to perform on the November 5 “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The episode will also feature a chat with Magic Johnson, who will discuss EquiTrust.

24kGoldn is only musical guest currently listed for the next two weeks’ worth of “Ellen” episodes, but it is possible new performers will be confirmed in the coming days. All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

24kgoldnthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter To You” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race, But Luke Combs’ “What You See” Aiming For #1 Overall