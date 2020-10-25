Taylor Swift Receives New US Song Certifications For “YNTCD,” “Me!,” “Lover,” “The Man,” New Platinum Album Award For “Folklore”

As she celebrates a return to #1 on the Billboard 200, Taylor Swift picks up new certifications from the RIAA.

Swift received new song certifications for “You Need To Calm Down,” “Me! (featuring Brendon Urie),” “Lover,” and “The Man” — the four radio singles from her 2019 album “Lover.”

“You Need To Calm Down” hit the triple platinum mark, certifying 3 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams. Swift additionally received 2x platinum awards for “Me!” and “Lover” (2 million), and a platinum certification for “The Man” (1 million).

In addition to receiving new song certifications, Swift grabbed a platinum album certification for her 2020 release “folklore.” The album, which is celebrating an 8th week at #1 on the Billboard 200, attained platinum status in recognition of 1 million US units. Each unit is equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

Of note: “folklore” would be eligible for the platinum award based on album sales alone. It officially crossed the 1 million US sales mark this week.