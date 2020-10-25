Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Enters Top 5 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio; Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” Top 10

Although it cedes its throne at pop radio, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” keeps the upward momentum going at hot adult contemporary.

Played 4,999 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Savage Love” rises one spot to #5 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 436 plays.

— As “Savage Love” hits the Top 5, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” joins the Top 10 at Hot AC radio. It rises two spots to #10 on this week’s chart.

The song, which is also a Top 10 pop radio hit, garnered 3,272 Hot AC spins during the tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a strong 499 spins.