24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Mood” earns #1 on the strength of its ~17,123 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,827 spins. “Mood” is the first pop radio chart-topper for either artist.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” which spent the past three weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. It received ~16,822 spins during the October 18-24 tracking period (-375).

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” rises two places to #3, while Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” drops two spots to #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently slides one place to #5.