in Music News

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“Mood” takes #1 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Iann Dior & 24kGoldn - Mood video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Mood” earns #1 on the strength of its ~17,123 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,827 spins. “Mood” is the first pop radio chart-topper for either artist.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” which spent the past three weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. It received ~16,822 spins during the October 18-24 tracking period (-375).

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” rises two places to #3, while Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” drops two spots to #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” concurrently slides one place to #5.

24kgoldnbtsemileeharry stylesiann diorjason derulojawsh 685lewis capaldimoodsurf mesa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Mulaney Hosting, The Strokes Performing On October 31 “Saturday Night Live” Episode

Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio