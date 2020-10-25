GFRIEND Releases “回:Walpurgis Night” Track Listing, Featuring Subunit Songs

The next chapter in GFRIEND’s musical journey arrives on November 9 in the form of a new studio album.

Entiteld “回:Walpurgis Night,” the 11-track album showcases the continued evolution of the group. The members again took an active role in the songwriting process. “Thus, the new album is expected to show off the act’s much matured musical capabilities,” notes an official press release. Eunha, Umji, and Yuju contributed to focus track “MAGO.”

The album features production from “hitman”bang and FRANTS, as well as Ju Hwan Noh, Won Joung Lee, and Hyun Hwang from MonoTree.

Of note to longtime fans, “回:Walpurgis Night” additionally features some subunit songs, each of which features the members’ personal stories.

According to the Big Hit press release, “Yerin and SinB’s ‘Secret Diary,’ Sowon and Umji’s ‘Better Me,’ and Yuju and Eunha’s ‘Night Drive’ [are] slated to provide a series of different charms of GFRIEND.”

The group shared the official track list this weekend: