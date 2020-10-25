in Music News

Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

“Picture Us” reaches #1 on the dance radio chart.

Anabel Englund - Picture Us visualizer screen | Merlin/Area 10/Ultra Music

Earlier this year, Anabel Englund reached #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart with “So Hot.”

This week, she reaches the chart’s apex with “Picture Us.”

Up four places from last week’s position, “Picture Us” takes #1 on the strength of its ~416 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 103.

Played ~347 times during the October 18-24 tracking period (+84), Illenium’s “Nightlight” moves into the #2 position. David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” concurrently jumps five spots to #3.

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked,” last week’s leader, slides to #4 this week. Steve Aoki & Frank Walker’s “Imagine (featuring AJ Mitchell)” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

