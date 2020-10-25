Anabel Englund’s “Picture Us” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Earlier this year, Anabel Englund reached #1 on the Mediabase US Dance Radio chart with “So Hot.”
This week, she reaches the chart’s apex with “Picture Us.”
Up four places from last week’s position, “Picture Us” takes #1 on the strength of its ~416 tracking period plays. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 103.
Played ~347 times during the October 18-24 tracking period (+84), Illenium’s “Nightlight” moves into the #2 position. David Guetta & Sia’s “Let’s Love” concurrently jumps five spots to #3.
Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked,” last week’s leader, slides to #4 this week. Steve Aoki & Frank Walker’s “Imagine (featuring AJ Mitchell)” concurrently ascends two spots to #5.
Loading…