Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” completes its run to the top of the Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Played ~1,905 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Black Eyes Blue” rises one spot to #1 this week. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 58 plays.
“Black Eyes Blue” seizes the throne from Seether’s multi-week #1 “Dangerous.” That song falls to #2 this week, courtesy of its ~1,778 spins (-121).
AC/DC’s “Shot In The Dark” holds at #3, and Badflower’s “30” rises one place to #4. Deftones’ “Ohms” concurrently ascends one spot to #5 on this week’s edition of the chart.
