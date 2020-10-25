in Music News

Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Black Eyes Blue” is officially #1 at active rock radio.

Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue” completes its run to the top of the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,905 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Black Eyes Blue” rises one spot to #1 this week. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 58 plays.

“Black Eyes Blue” seizes the throne from Seether’s multi-week #1 “Dangerous.” That song falls to #2 this week, courtesy of its ~1,778 spins (-121).

AC/DC’s “Shot In The Dark” holds at #3, and Badflower’s “30” rises one place to #4. Deftones’ “Ohms” concurrently ascends one spot to #5 on this week’s edition of the chart.

