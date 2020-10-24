Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On October 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Country star Kane Brown, who is also enjoying pop success with his single “Be Like That,” will appear on an upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, Brown will perform on the Tuesday, October 27 edition of its late-night talk show. The network did not confirm which song Brown will be performing.

CBS did, however, reveal the episode’s interview guests: Billy Porter and David Byrne.

Who else can you look forward to watching on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”? Official CBS listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 26

Aaron Sorkin; musical performance by The Shins (n)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Billy Porter; David Byrne; musical performance by Kane Brown (n)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Chelsea Handler; musical performance by CL (n)