in TV News

Kane Brown Scheduled To Perform On October 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

Kane Brown will bring music to an upcoming “Corden.”

Kane Brown - Press Photo by Matthew Berinato, courtesy of RCA Records Nashville

Country star Kane Brown, who is also enjoying pop success with his single “Be Like That,” will appear on an upcoming “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

According to CBS, Brown will perform on the Tuesday, October 27 edition of its late-night talk show. The network did not confirm which song Brown will be performing.

CBS did, however, reveal the episode’s interview guests: Billy Porter and David Byrne.

Who else can you look forward to watching on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”? Official CBS listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 26

Aaron Sorkin; musical performance by The Shins (n)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Billy Porter; David Byrne; musical performance by Kane Brown (n)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Chelsea Handler; musical performance by CL (n)

cbsjames cordenkane brownthe late late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Larray’s “Canceled” Debuts At #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #12 On Global Chart; Video Features Cameos From Bryce Hall, Addison Rae, More

Joey McIntyre Scheduled For October 27 “GMA3,” October 29 “Kelly Clarkson Show”