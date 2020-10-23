in TV News

Olivia Culpo To Discuss CULPOS X INC On October 27 Edition Of “Daily Pop”

The fashion collection launches that day.

Olivia Culpo on press day for CULPOS X INC | Via @oliviaculpo on Instagram

Olivia Culpo and sisters Sophia and Aurora are on the verge of launching their new CULPOS x INC fashion collection.

The line will arrive at Macy’s on October 27.

That day, Olivia will make a talk show appearance to promote the new collection.

The former Miss Universe and current Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl will appear on the October 27 edition of E!’s “Daily Pop.” The episode will also look at Daily Pop’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Gift Guide.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, October 26 – LeAnn Rimes, Casamigos Mixologist Rachel Zalis

Tuesday, October 27 – Olivia Culpo

Wednesday, October 28 – Kelly Rowland, Brooke Jaffe, The Potash Twins

Thursday, October 29 – Anne Hathaway, Kelly Ripa

Friday, October 30 – Lauri Loewenberg, Dr. Evan Antin, Catherine McCord

