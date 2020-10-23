24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Approaching #1 At Pop Radio, “Kimmel” Performance Set For Monday

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” the reigning #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is on the verge of topping the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Mood” received 12,001 spins during the first five days of the October 18-24 tracking period. Up almost 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally positions “Mood” as a close #2 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” the #1 song on said chart, received 12,125 spins during the aforementioned five-day window. The key, however, is that “Mood” has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas the 24kGoldn-iann dior collaboration is up nearly 12% from last week, “Savage Love” is down 2%. If both songs close the week on those trajectories, “Mood” will pull ahead as the chart goes final.

And even if it comes up short this week, “Mood” would be a virtual lock to take over the #1 spot on next week’s chart.

“Mood” is, moreover, about to receive additional momentum in the form of a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance. The artists will perform the song on the Monday, October 26 episode.