First Look: Sofia Carson Appears In-Studio On October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sofia Carson makes an in-person appearance on the episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4012 -- Pictured: Sofia Carson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Season two of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues this week, and the first of the five new episodes features Sofia Carson.

The singer-actress makes an in-studio appearance on the Monday, October 26 edition of the daytime talk show. The in-studio qualifier is necessary in 2020, as many talk shows continue to feature remote guest appearances.

Monday’s episode, in fact, features a video appearance from “Filthy Rich” star Kim Cattrall.

Filmed in advance, the episode will also feature a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of Aerosmith’s “Cryin’.” Ahead of Monday’s broadcast, NBCU shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sofia Carson, Kim Cattrall (on screen), Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4012 — Pictured: Sofia Carson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4012 — Pictured: Sofia Carson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4012 — Pictured: (l-r) Sofia Carson, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

