First Look: Sofia Carson Appears In-Studio On October 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4012 -- Pictured: Sofia Carson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Season two of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues this week, and the first of the five new episodes features Sofia Carson.
The singer-actress makes an in-studio appearance on the Monday, October 26 edition of the daytime talk show. The in-studio qualifier is necessary in 2020, as many talk shows continue to feature remote guest appearances.
Monday’s episode, in fact, features a video appearance from “Filthy Rich” star Kim Cattrall.
Filmed in advance, the episode will also feature a “Kelly-Oke” rendition of Aerosmith’s “Cryin’.” Ahead of Monday’s broadcast, NBCU shared first-look photos from the taping:
