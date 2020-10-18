Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” Zara Larsson’s “WOW” Earn Top 30 Positions On Pop Radio Chart

The Mediabase pop radio airplay features numerous positional changes this week, with four songs making their first foray into the Top 30.

Saweetie’s multi-format hit “Tap In” officially rises five places to #26 on this week’s pop chart. The Saweetie hit received 2,468 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 285.

Up eleven places from last week’s debut mark, Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” takes #27. The new Why Don’t We single received 2,250 spins (+743).

A five-place rise brings Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” to #29. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,029 (+287).

Credited with 1,967 spins (+224), Zara Larsson’s revived “WOW” ascends three spots to #30.