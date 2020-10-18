in Music News

Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” Zara Larsson’s “WOW” Earn Top 30 Positions On Pop Radio Chart

Several songs move into this week’s Top 30.

Saweetie - Tap In video screen | Warner Records

The Mediabase pop radio airplay features numerous positional changes this week, with four songs making their first foray into the Top 30.

Saweetie’s multi-format hit “Tap In” officially rises five places to #26 on this week’s pop chart. The Saweetie hit received 2,468 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 285.

Up eleven places from last week’s debut mark, Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” takes #27. The new Why Don’t We single received 2,250 spins (+743).

A five-place rise brings Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” to #29. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 2,029 (+287).

Credited with 1,967 spins (+224), Zara Larsson’s revived “WOW” ascends three spots to #30.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

