Liz Gillies & Seth MacFarlane To Appear On October 23 “Drew Barrymore Show”

They released “Songs From Home” this past August.

Liz Gillies & Seth MacFarlane - Songs From Home Cover | UMG

This past August, Liz Gillies and Seth MacFarlane released their collaborative “Songs From Home” EP.

Next week, they will discuss the recently released project on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Gillies and MacFarlane are set for the October 23 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature the latest edition of “The Weekender” and profile a family of ten that received a backyard movie night. Other “Drew” guests are as follows:

October 19 – Marie Kondo, Rachael Ray
October 20 – June Diane Raphael, Casey Wilson, Pilar Valdes, DJ D-Nice
October 21 – Glennon Doyle, Michelle Buteau, Christian Soriano
October 22 – Karamo Brown, Darcy Miller

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

