Liz Gillies & Seth MacFarlane To Appear On October 23 “Drew Barrymore Show”

This past August, Liz Gillies and Seth MacFarlane released their collaborative “Songs From Home” EP.
Next week, they will discuss the recently released project on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
Gillies and MacFarlane are set for the October 23 edition of the daytime talk show. The episode will also feature the latest edition of “The Weekender” and profile a family of ten that received a backyard movie night. Other “Drew” guests are as follows:
October 19 – Marie Kondo, Rachael Ray
October 20 – June Diane Raphael, Casey Wilson, Pilar Valdes, DJ D-Nice
October 21 – Glennon Doyle, Michelle Buteau, Christian Soriano
October 22 – Karamo Brown, Darcy Miller
