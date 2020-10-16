Ozuna & Doja Cat, BLACKPINK, Tate McRae, Lauv & Conan Gray Scheduled For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC will air four original installments of its “Jimmy Kimmel Live” next week, and each will feature a compelling musical guest.

The Monday, October 19 broadcast will feature a performance by Ozuna and Doja Cat. The performance will follow Kimmel’s interviews with Sacha “Borat” Baron Cohen and Emma Roberts.

BLACKPINK will appear as interview and musical guests on October 20. The episode will also feature a chat with Michael Keaton.

Following interviews with Tracee Ellis Ross and Eric Andre, the October 21 “Kimmel” will feature a performance from Tate McRae.

Lauv and Conan Gray will then deliver the week’s last original performance on October 22; Octavia Spencer will be that night’s interview guest.