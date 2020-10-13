in Music News, New Music

NF & Mikayla Sippel’s “Chasing_(Demo)” Reaches Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

NF’s latest release is rising on iTunes.

Chasing Cover, courtesy of Caroline

NF’s latest release might have come to fruition in a surprising fashion, but there is nothing surprising about its strong early iTunes performance.

Entitled “Chasing_(Demo),” the song launched Monday morning. By late Monday night, it had entered the Top 10 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Chasing” holds the #9 position as of press time at 1:15AM ET Tuesday morning.

“Chasing_(Demo)” features vocals from (and formally credits) 15-year-old NF fan Mikayla Sippel. Sippel impressed NF with an audio cover, leading to the unconventional – but clearly resonant – collaborative release.

“I posted a clip the other day of a song and was honestly shocked at how much you guys liked it,” explains NF. “Every project I do there are a couple of songs that I hold back or just don’t feel like work and this was most likely going to be one of those songs. A day or so after I posted the clip I heard a cover a fan did of it and I was blown away by it. Long story short, my producer Tommee and I took her audio and ended up finishing it for you guys! Thank you Mikayla Sippel for letting us use your amazing voice and inspiring me to actually release it.”

mikayla sippelnf

