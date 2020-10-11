Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA),” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially earn Top 40 positions at pop radio this week.
Below last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart at #42, “FRANCHISE” makes this week’s listing at #34. The collaboration received 1,742 spins during the October 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 494.
Up ten places, “Fallin'” makes its Top 40 bow at #38. The Why Don’t We single received 1,507 spins (+929).
Played 1,456 times during the tracking period (+203), “you broke me first” rises two places to #39.
