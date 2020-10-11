in Music News

Travis Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“FRANCHISE,” “Fallin’,” and “you broke me first” make this week’s pop radio chart.

FRANCHISE video screen | Epic/Cactus Jack

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA),” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” and Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” officially earn Top 40 positions at pop radio this week.

Below last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart at #42, “FRANCHISE” makes this week’s listing at #34. The collaboration received 1,742 spins during the October 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 494.

Up ten places, “Fallin'” makes its Top 40 bow at #38. The Why Don’t We single received 1,507 spins (+929).

Played 1,456 times during the tracking period (+203), “you broke me first” rises two places to #39.

fallin'franchisemiatate mcraetravi$ scottwhy don't weyou broke me firstyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Seether’s “Dangerous” Remains #1 At Active Rock Radio

Songs By Machine Gun Kelly & Blackbear, Ali Gatie & Alessia Cara, Salem Ilese, Bastille, Olivia Rox Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio