Seether’s “Dangerous” Remains #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Dangerous” spends another week as active rock radio’s #1 song.

Seether - Dangerous YouTube Audio Cover | Fantasy Records/UMG/Concord

Last week, Seether’s “Dangerous” reached #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart.

This week, it keeps the throne.

Played 1,926 times during the October 4-10 tracking period, “Dangerous” indeed earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 89 plays, while keeping “Dangerous” comfortably ahead of the pack.

The closest competition comes from Corey Taylor’s “Black Eyes Blue,” which rises one spot to #2 on the strength of its 1,709 spins (+60).

Chris Cornell’s “Patience” slips one place to #3, while Badflower’s “30” ticks up a rung to #4. Deftones’ “Ohms” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #6 to #5.

