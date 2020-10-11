Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio, Drake & Lil Durk Top 25, Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s Top 30

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder,” which debuted at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, blasts into the Top 20 this week. Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” also earns a Top 20 position.

Played 5,039 times during the October 4-10 tracking period (+2,834), “Wonder” earns #18 on this week’s listing. “Diamonds,” which posted a tracking period play count of 4,962 (+638), concurrently ascends two spots to #19.

— As “Wonder” and “Diamonds” hit the Top 20, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” goes Top 25.

Up three places, “Laugh Now Cry Later” takes #23 with 3,691 spins (+449).

— Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” also makes a big gain this week, soaring eighteen places to #27. The song received 3,415 spins during the official tracking period (+2,658).