Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder,” Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio, Drake & Lil Durk Top 25, Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s Top 30

“Wonder,” “Diamonds,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “Levitating” rise at pop radio.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder,” which debuted at #30 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, blasts into the Top 20 this week. Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” also earns a Top 20 position.

Played 5,039 times during the October 4-10 tracking period (+2,834), “Wonder” earns #18 on this week’s listing. “Diamonds,” which posted a tracking period play count of 4,962 (+638), concurrently ascends two spots to #19.

— As “Wonder” and “Diamonds” hit the Top 20, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” goes Top 25.

Up three places, “Laugh Now Cry Later” takes #23 with 3,691 spins (+449).

— Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” also makes a big gain this week, soaring eighteen places to #27. The song received 3,415 spins during the official tracking period (+2,658).

