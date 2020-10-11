in Music News

“Bloody Valentine” Becomes Machine Gun Kelly’s First #1 Hit At Alternative Radio

“Bloody Valentine” rises to #1 on this week’s chart.

Machine Gun Kelly - Bloody Valentine acoustic video screen, directed by Sam Cahill | Interscope

After spending some time in the runner-up position, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Bloody Valentine” earns #1 thanks to the 3,219 spins it received during the October 4-10 tracking period. Up 274 plays from last week’s figure, the tally gives “Bloody Valentine” the slight edge over this week’s #2 song.

All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear),” which received 3,208 spins (+56), falls to #2 after a four-week reign.

“Bloody Valentine” is Machine Gun Kelly’s first alternative radio #1. The artist previous found his biggest radio success at pop and rhythmic; his Camila Cabello collaboration “Bad Things” reached #1 at those formats**.

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” hold at #3 and #4, respectively, on this week’s alternative chart. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” is also steady, in its case keeping the #5 position.

