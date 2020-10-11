in Music News

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Spends 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Savage Love” continues its run at #1 on the pop radio chart.

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” retains its position atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played !18,029 times during the October 4-10 tracking period, “Savage Love” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 557 spins but keeps “Savage Love” comfortably ahead of the pack.

As noted last week, the spin count accounts for plays of the original edition and recently released BTS version of the song. All three artists formally receive Mediabase chart credit, however.

Credited with ~16,308 spins (-364), Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” holds at #2. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stays at #3, and DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR (featuring Roddy Ricch)” holds at #4.

Up three places, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” earns #5. “Mood” is the only track in the Top 5 (and of only three in the Top 10) that posted a week-over-week spin gain.

