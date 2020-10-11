in Music News

Drake & Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Rhythmic & Urban Radio Charts

“Laugh Now Cry Later” extends its reign at both formats.

Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later video screen | RepublicUMG

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” again ranks as the top song on the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” earns a third week on the former chart thanks to the ~6,639 spins it received during the October 4-10 tracking period (+5). It scores a third week atop the urban chart with ~7,056 spins (+198).

— Saweetie’s “Tap In” holds at #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart, while Pop Smoke’s “The Woo (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch)” ascends one spot to #3. Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” declines one rung to #4, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” ticks up one place to #5.

— “WAP” keeps its #2 position on the urban chart, and “Go Crazy” holds at #3. “The Woo” stays put at #4, and Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” spends another week in the #5 position.

50 centcardi bChloe x HalleChris BrownDrakelaugh now cry laterlil durkmegan thee stallionpop smokeroddy ricchsaweetieyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

