in Music News

BLACKPINK Claims 4 of Top 11 Spots On Global YouTube Songs Chart

“Lovesick Girls,” by far, ranked as the week’s #1 song.

BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls | Video Screen | YG Entertainment

In conjunction with the release of “The Album,” BLACKPINK enjoyed a massive week on YouTube. The superstar girl group had four of the Top 11 songs globally, including the week’s most-streamed song.

“Lovesick Girls,” that standout song, received a massive 151 million streams during the October 2-8 tracking period. The “title track” from the new album, “Lovesick Girls” received nearly twice as many streams as the week’s #2 song (BTS’ “Dynamite” with 82.2 million).

“Lovesick Girls” benefited from the release of an official music video, which generated 135 million views and earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

Other high-ranking BLACKPINK numbers on this week’s Songs Chart include “How You Like That” (#5, 53 million), “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” (#8, 44.6 million), and “Pretty Savage” (#11, 34.2 million).

blackpinklovesick girls

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Blake Shelton & John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi Scheduled For October 12 Edition Of “Daily Pop” On E!