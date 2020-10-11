BLACKPINK Claims 4 of Top 11 Spots On Global YouTube Songs Chart

In conjunction with the release of “The Album,” BLACKPINK enjoyed a massive week on YouTube. The superstar girl group had four of the Top 11 songs globally, including the week’s most-streamed song.

“Lovesick Girls,” that standout song, received a massive 151 million streams during the October 2-8 tracking period. The “title track” from the new album, “Lovesick Girls” received nearly twice as many streams as the week’s #2 song (BTS’ “Dynamite” with 82.2 million).

“Lovesick Girls” benefited from the release of an official music video, which generated 135 million views and earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

Other high-ranking BLACKPINK numbers on this week’s Songs Chart include “How You Like That” (#5, 53 million), “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)” (#8, 44.6 million), and “Pretty Savage” (#11, 34.2 million).