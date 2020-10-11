The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Celebrates 19th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” remains where it has spent the better part of the past few months: atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 5,894 times during the October 4-10 tracking period, “Blinding Lights” enjoys a nineteenth non-consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by a modest 61 plays but keeps “Blinding Lights” ahead of the pack.

Harry Styles’ former #1 “Watermelon Sugar” holds at #2 this week, while Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” rises two places to #3.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” concurrently falls one spot to #4. Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” slips one place to #5.