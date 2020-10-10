in TV News

Blake Shelton & John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi Scheduled For October 12 Edition Of “Daily Pop” On E!

The former two will support “The Voice,” the latter will talk “2020.”

THE VOICE -- Pictured: "The Voice" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

More high-profile entertainers are set to appear on E!’s “Daily Pop.”

The daytime news-and-talk show, which has increased the profile of its guests in recent weeks, will welcome three noteworthy musical names on the October 12 episode.

According to official listings, Blake Shelton and John Legend will appear in support of the new “The Voice” Season. The episode will also feature a chat with Jon Bon Jovi, whose band just released a new album entitled “2020.”

Complete “Daily Pop” listings follow:

Monday, October 12 – “The Voice” coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend on the new season, plus Jon Bon Jovi on his new album “2020” out now

Tuesday, October 13 – Lenny Kravitz on his new book Let Love Rule, plus Shannon Beador on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County”

Wednesday, October 14 – Hispanic Heritage Month concludes featuring Exclusive Interviews with Latin Pop Hit-Makers CNCO, Four Time Latin Grammy Winner J Balvin, “Dancing with the Stars” and “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado, and Award Winning Chef Aarón Sánchez showing us how to make simple dishes for a socially distanced backyard hangout using popular Mexican ingredients.

Thursday, October 15 – LIVE IN STUDIO, Tarek El Moussa, on the new season of “Flip or Flop” and his recent engagement, plus ”Younger” star Sutton Foster on why she’s teaming up with Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street”

Friday, October 16 – DJ Khaled on his new Amazon Music podcast “The First One,” plus Saturday is National Pasta Day, and Celebrity Chef Antonia Lofaso shows us great pasta dishes to celebrate!

blake sheltondaily popejohn legendjon bon jovithe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: BLACKPINK’s “The Album” Wins US Sales Race, But 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” Debuts At #1 Overall

BLACKPINK Claims 4 of Top 11 Spots On Global YouTube Songs Chart