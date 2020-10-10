Blake Shelton & John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi Scheduled For October 12 Edition Of “Daily Pop” On E!

More high-profile entertainers are set to appear on E!’s “Daily Pop.”

The daytime news-and-talk show, which has increased the profile of its guests in recent weeks, will welcome three noteworthy musical names on the October 12 episode.

According to official listings, Blake Shelton and John Legend will appear in support of the new “The Voice” Season. The episode will also feature a chat with Jon Bon Jovi, whose band just released a new album entitled “2020.”

Complete “Daily Pop” listings follow:

Monday, October 12 – “The Voice” coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend on the new season, plus Jon Bon Jovi on his new album “2020” out now

Tuesday, October 13 – Lenny Kravitz on his new book Let Love Rule, plus Shannon Beador on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County”

Wednesday, October 14 – Hispanic Heritage Month concludes featuring Exclusive Interviews with Latin Pop Hit-Makers CNCO, Four Time Latin Grammy Winner J Balvin, “Dancing with the Stars” and “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado, and Award Winning Chef Aarón Sánchez showing us how to make simple dishes for a socially distanced backyard hangout using popular Mexican ingredients.

Thursday, October 15 – LIVE IN STUDIO, Tarek El Moussa, on the new season of “Flip or Flop” and his recent engagement, plus ”Younger” star Sutton Foster on why she’s teaming up with Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street”

Friday, October 16 – DJ Khaled on his new Amazon Music podcast “The First One,” plus Saturday is National Pasta Day, and Celebrity Chef Antonia Lofaso shows us great pasta dishes to celebrate!