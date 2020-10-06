in Music News

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Also Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” also posted a strong add count.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records

In addition to earning the most added honor at hot adult contemporary radio, Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new single won support from an impressive 166 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The strong opening week support positions “Wonder,” which is already one of pop radio’s 30 most-played songs, to quickly climb the airplay chart.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” also fared well from an adds standpoint, landing at 127 stations this week. It takes second place on the pop add board.

Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” follows in third with 40 pickups, while Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” grabs fourth with 24 adds.

Picked up by 19 stations, Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (6th-most), Saweetie’s “Tap In” (7th-most), Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (8th-most), Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” (9th-most, tie), and Salem Ilese’s “mad at disney” (9th-most, tie).

