Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As TikTok Buzz Grows, Mick Fleetwood Replicates Video

As Nathan Apodaca’s TikTok video continues to generate buzz – and inspire numerous other popular social media posts, including one from the band’s Mick Fleetwood – Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” continues to make waves on digital platforms.

Monday night, the song rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart. It holds the pinnacle position as of press time at 10:40PM ET.

First released as part of Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 album “Rumours,” the song seized the throne from Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” remix.

A timeless hit, “Dreams” has always long a respectable amount of daily streaming and sales interest. The recent surge, however, comes courtesy of the aforementioned Nathan Apodaca video. Released under his 420doggface208 TikTok account, the video finds Apodaca boarding down a highway with the song as his soundtrack.

Sunday, Mick Fleetwood himself got in on the action by launching a recreation of the video as his debut TikTok post.