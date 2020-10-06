in TV News

Jurnee Smollett Appears For Interview On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Smollett is a guest on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Jurnee Smollett on 10/6/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Actress Jurnee Smollett makes an in-studio appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Appearing in support of “Lovecraft Country,” the actress participates in an interview during the broadcast. Jurnee and Ellen discuss numerous topics, including her show, her upcoming movie “Spiderhead,” and a story involving her mother flirting with Chris Hemsworth.

Also featuring Brad Paisley, Tuesday’s episode will air this afternoon. Check local listings for the specific start time in your market.

For now, however, you can enjoy a video of Smollett’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview:

