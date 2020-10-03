in Music News

24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Earns #1 On ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart; Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Enters Top 10

“Mood” claims #1 on the ARIA chart.

24KGoldn & Iann Dior’s global hit “Mood” rises to #1 on this week’s ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Mood” seizes the throne from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).” The Cardi-Megan collaboration drops to #2 on this week’s chart.

Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” stays put at #3, while Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” spends another week at #4. Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” keeps the #5 position.

— Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” makes a noteworthy move this week, rising four places to a new peak of #10.

— New entries this week include Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” (#31), Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” (#46), and Salem Ilese’s “mad at disney” (#50). The chart also features a re-entry in the form of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Dreams,” which takes #39.

